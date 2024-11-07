 |  Login 
Colombia’s iron and steel export volume up 17.1 percent in January-September

Thursday, 07 November 2024 14:33:18 (GMT+3)
       

In the January-September period this year, Colombia exported 115,007 mt of ferronickel, up 2.9 percent, with a value of $414.27 million, declining by 20.7 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 14,216 mt, up by 40.3 percent, and were worth $52.75 million, down by 143.0 percent, both year on year.

In the January-September period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 199,681 mt, up by 17.1 percent, with a value of $582.59 million, down by 10.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In September, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 25,858 mt, increasing by 32.5 percent, and were worth $69.46 million, up by 81.8 percent, both compared to the same month of 2023.


