﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombia’s Acesco investing $6 million in new galvanized steel product

Monday, 28 September 2020 00:28:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Colombian steelmaker Acesco said it will invest $6 million in a new galvanized steel product, a media report from El Heraldo said.

The company said it will commence the investment by 2021, which will help it convert its existing galvanizing lines to produce an enhanced steel product, called Metalum. Acesco said Metalum is a galvanized steel that uses an additional layer of coating, which gives it increased strength.

In addition to supplying the domestic market, Acesco expects to export the product to Chile, Peru, Ecuador and the US. Despite not providing a specific timeline to increase galvanized exports, Acesco estimated it could increase exports between 30,000 mt to 60,000 mt.


Tags: Colombia  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
25  Sep

ArcelorMittal agrees with union on voluntary dismissals at its Tubarão mill
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
18  Sep

Colombia reviews duties on imports of Chinese galvanized flat steel sheets
08  Sep

Colombian crude steel production declines in July