﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombian producers guarantee the supply of steel to the country

Thursday, 05 May 2022 00:29:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Colombian committee of steel producers informed in a statement that the country`s steel production in March has increased by 25 percent from February, emphasizing that the supply of steel products is guaranteed for the year, with stability in the supply side.

The committee is composed by Acerias Paz del Rio, Gerdau Diaco, Reyna, Sidoc and Ternium, representing 100 percent of the Colombian steel production.

The statement was published due to doubts arising on the risk of a steel supply shortage, reflecting the worldwide instability derived from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and by the 6.8 percent decline of global crude steel production during the first quarter of 2022, in relation to the same period of 2021.

The statement also commented rumors that steel prices should increase by 40 percent in the short term, qualifying the information as speculative, generating misinformation and negatively affecting the different players in the production chain.

The committee emphasized that the Colombian steel industry is able to guarantee the current programs of development of infrastructure and housing, without risks associated to the international volatility.


Tags: Colombia South America 

Similar articles

05 Apr

Colombian iron and steel export volume up 50.2% in January
25 Mar

Colombian crude steel output declines 15 percent in February
10 Mar

Colombian crude steel output declines in January
07 Mar

Colombian iron and steel export volume up 50.2% in January
21 Feb

Ternium to produce 309,000 mt of steel in Colombia by Q1
04 Feb

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 3.2% in 2021
24 Jan

Colombian crude steel output declines 13.9 percent in December
03 Jan

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 5.0% in Jan-Nov
07 Dec

Colombian crude steel output increases 35.9 percent in October
24 Nov

Brazil’s Votorantim to sell stake at Colombian steelmaker Acerias Paz del Rio