Colombian iron and steel export volume down 33.1 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 11:10:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-March period this year, Colombia exported 20,404 mt of ferronickel, down 15.6 percent, with a value of $91.80 million, rising by 1.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In March, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 5,688 mt, decreasing by 57.9 percent, and were worth $29.68 million, falling 40.0 percent, both year on year.

In the January-March period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 30,105 mt, falling by 33.1 percent, with a value of $112.68 million, down by 14.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In March, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 10,895 mt, down by 45.3 percent, and were worth $40.26 million, decreasing by 37.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


