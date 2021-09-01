﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 26% in January-July

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 11:50:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 51,108 mt of ferronickel, down 24.6 percent, with a value of $230.87 million, rising by 3.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,494 mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent, and were worth $43.35 million, rising 50.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 74,660 mt, falling by 26.0 percent, with a value of $288.27 million, up by 2.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 15,291 mt, down by 5.8 percent, and were worth $54.92 million, increasing by 53.3 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


Tags: Colombia  South America  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Sep

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 14.3 percent in January-July
02  Sep

Latin American steel consumption rises in January-May
13  Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1
13  Aug

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 46.4 percent in January-July
06  Aug

France’s steel product export value up 41 percent in January-June