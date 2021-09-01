Colombian iron and steel export volume down 26% in January-July

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 11:50:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 51,108 mt of ferronickel, down 24.6 percent, with a value of $230.87 million, rising by 3.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,494 mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent, and were worth $43.35 million, rising 50.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-July period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 74,660 mt, falling by 26.0 percent, with a value of $288.27 million, up by 2.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 15,291 mt, down by 5.8 percent, and were worth $54.92 million, increasing by 53.3 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.