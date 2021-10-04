Colombian iron and steel export volume down 19.9% in January-August

Monday, 04 October 2021 11:01:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-August period this year, Colombia exported 59,892 mt of ferronickel, down 25.3 percent, with a value of $273.31 million, rising by 3.4 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In August, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 8,784 mt, decreasing by 29.2 percent, and were worth $42.43 million, rising 3.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-August period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 93,771 mt, falling by 19.9 percent, with a value of $350.16 million, up by 7.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In August, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 19,111 mt, up by 18.9 percent, and were worth $61.89 million, increasing by 35.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.