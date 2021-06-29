﻿
English
Colombian government awards Acesco environmental certification

Tuesday, 29 June 2021
       

The Colombian ministry of environment and sustainable development, through its environmental regulator, ANLA, has awarded local steelmaker Acerias de Colombia (Acesco) an environmental certificate, according to a media report by El Heraldo.

The Colombian Environment Certificate guarantees that all Acesco’s steel products meet the local environmental regulations along the entire supply chain, from the characterization of raw materials to the sustainable and responsible use of natural resources during the company’s production processes.

Jairo Gomez, director of quality at Acesco, said the company also has, among other projects, a biological wastewater treatment system, which uses phytoremediation, a bioremediation process. The system eliminates discharges through the recovery and reuse of wastewater that is already treated in irrigation systems. 


