Colombian crude steel output declines 5.8 percent in February

Monday, 29 March 2021 21:08:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Colombian crude steel production in February decreased 5.8 percent, year-over-year, to 101,831 mt, said the local committee of steel producers, CPA.

CPA said Colombian crude steel output in the second month of the year dropped 5.3 percent, month-over-month, from 107,573 mt in January this year.

According to CPA, Colombian longs finished steel production in February totaled 110,655 mt, 0.5 percent down, year-over-year.

Colombian longs finished steel output in February fell 1 percent, month-over-month, from 111,813 mt in January this year.

As for the two-month period, Colombian crude steel production reached 209,404 mt, 1.4 percent down, year-over-year.

Following the same downtrend, Colombian longs finished steel output in the January-February period rose 3.4 percent, year-over-year, to 222,468 mt.