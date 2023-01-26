﻿
English
Colombia declares new gas pipeline of national strategic interest

Thursday, 26 January 2023 00:53:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Colombian government has declared of strategic interest to the country the construction of a gas pipeline, linking the Jobo gas processing facility to the city of Medellin.

The Canadian company Canacol, which owns the gas reserves, has signed an agreement with China’s Shanghai Engineering and Technology Corp (SETCO) to build the pipeline.

The pipeline will have a 189 mile (289 km) length, with steel pipes of 22 inches of diameter, requiring an estimated 65,000 mt of steel plates for the construction.

The project, which will have a flowing capacity of 100 million cubic feet per day, will require investments of $500 million and is expected to be concluded in 2024.


Tags: Colombia South America 

