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Coal exports from Queensland up 7.4 percent in May 2026 from April

Monday, 29 June 2026 14:34:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 11.7 percent year on year and were up by 7.4 percent month on month to 17.28 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.86 million mt, up 17.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in May the shipments from Hay Point increased by 14.3 percent year on year to 4.21 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 2.6 million mt, down 0.3 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 11.6 percent compared to the same month in 2025 to 5.59 million mt in May.

In May, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 27.4 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India, and Vietnam accounted for 25.7 percent, 18.6 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.   

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-May period of the current year amounted to 76.35 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.   

Coal exports from Queensland - May 2026


Tags: Australia Oceania 

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