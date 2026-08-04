Whitehaven Coal's FY 2025-26 production rises three percent

Australia-based miner Whitehaven Coal has announced that its managed run-of-mine (ROM) coal production totaled 10.73 million mt in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2026, increasing by 13 percent quarter on quarter, while its full-year output rose by three percent year on year to 40.26 million mt, reaching the upper end of its guidance range.

In the fourth quarter, the company's managed saleable coal production decreased by four percent quarter on quarter to 8.06 million mt, while its equity sales of produced coal fell by seven percent to 6.32 million mt. In the full fiscal year, managed saleable production and equity sales increased by eight percent each to 32.46 million mt and 25.98 million mt, respectively.

Whitehaven's Queensland operations produced 5.71 million mt of ROM coal in the fourth quarter, up by 41 percent quarter on quarter following the weather-related disruptions recorded in the previous quarter, whereas production at its New South Wales operations declined by eight percent to 5.02 million mt. Full-year production stood at 20.07 million mt in Queensland and 20.19 million mt in New South Wales.

The company's revenue mix comprised 57 percent metallurgical coal and 43 percent thermal coal in the fiscal year. Queensland operations achieved an average price of A$247/mt in the fourth quarter, while the corresponding figure for New South Wales was A$197/mt.