MinRes reports first iron ore shipment from Lamb Creek project in Pilbara

Australia-based mining company Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced the first iron ore shipment from its Lamb Creek iron ore project located within its Pilbara Hub operations, highlighting the milestone as a key step in advancing its iron ore portfolio.

MinRes stated that the milestone was reached just three months after ground was broken in December 2025, attributing the rapid progress to the performance of its in-house engineering and construction team.

MinRes noted that Lamb Creek will operate as an open-pit iron ore mine with a production capacity of 7.5 million mt per year. The company stated that the project is expected to extend the Pilbara Hub’s production profile by more than five years, while also delivering an improved cost profile compared to existing operations.

MinRes also indicated that the development of Lamb Creek is linked to the planned winding-down of the Wonmunna iron ore operation. According to the company, all employees from Wonmunna will be transferred to Lamb Creek, with no job losses expected.

The company stated that its Pilbara Hub production guidance for the financial year 2025-26 stands at 9-10 million mt, supported by the ramp-up of the Lamb Creek project.