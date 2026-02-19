 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Early...

Early works under way on Whyalla magnetite expansion project

Thursday, 19 February 2026 12:25:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a joint media release from Peter Malinauskas, premier of South Australia, and Tim Ayres, minister for industry and innovation and minister for science of Australia, early works have commenced on stage one of the magnetite expansion project (MEP1) in the Middleback Ranges, aimed at securing long-term iron ore supply for the Whyalla steelworks in South Australia. Geotechnical drilling has begun at Iron Duke, approximately 56 km from Whyalla, as part of planned construction activities to expand magnetite mining capacity.

The project is designed to secure the supply of magnetite required by the Whyalla steelworks and support future ambitions to transition to green iron and low-emissions steel production. Once completed, MEP1 is expected to enable annual production of up to 2.5 million mt of magnetite and extend mine life by more than 20 years, supporting over 300 jobs.

$20 million joint government support

The project is backed by a $20 million loan, jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments, as part of a broader $275 million funding package announced last year.

It follows the governments’ $2.4 billion Sovereign Steel Package, introduced after the steelworks’ owner, GFG Alliance, was placed into administration one year ago.

Sale process advances

The sale of the Whyalla steelworks has entered the final binding bid stage, with five domestic and international industrial groups shortlisted after interest from more than 70 parties.

Officials state that the magnetite expansion strengthens the long-term viability of the steelworks and supports ongoing industrial transformation in the region.


Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking Investments Production 

Similar articles

Australian government to build hydrogen hub in Pilbara to support green steel production

20 Feb | Steel News

Australia’s Calix to build hydrogen-based iron plant

09 Nov | Steel News

BHP Billiton opens Jimblebar iron ore mine

23 Apr | Steel News

BC Iron and Cleveland take step closer towards Brazilian mining

19 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel and BlueScope to establish coated products JV

13 Aug | Steel News

Vale begins construction on Malaysian iron ore distribution center

11 Oct | Steel News

Cape Lambert increases expectation for Marampa iron ore output

26 Sep | Steel News

Yanzhou Coal Mining acquires two Australian coal companies

02 Aug | Steel News

Possible impacts of iron ore price cut by ‘big three’ on China’s steel industry

20 Oct | Steel News

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. to upgrade Australian facilities with $320 million investment

21 Sep | Steel News