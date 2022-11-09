﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s Calix to build hydrogen-based iron plant

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:40:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian technology company Calix Limited has announced that it has received a $947,035 grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), providing approximately 48 percent of the funding for an 11-month study for a Zero Emissions Steel Technology (ZESTY) iron demonstration plant.

The company plans to build an annual 30,000 mt renewably powered ZESTY-iron plant, which will produce green hydrogen for the direct reduction of iron ore to sponge iron 

ZESTY iron aims to provide a simple and efficient route to emissions reduction for steel producers, while ZESTY steel aims to enable steel producers to produce lower carbon, and ultimately zero-emission steel products.


Tags: Australia Oceania Steelmaking Investments Production 

Similar articles

BHP Billiton opens Jimblebar iron ore mine

23 Apr | Steel News

BC Iron and Cleveland take step closer towards Brazilian mining

19 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel and BlueScope to establish coated products JV

13 Aug | Steel News

Vale begins construction on Malaysian iron ore distribution center

11 Oct | Steel News

Cape Lambert increases expectation for Marampa iron ore output

26 Sep | Steel News

Yanzhou Coal Mining acquires two Australian coal companies

02 Aug | Steel News

Possible impacts of iron ore price cut by ‘big three’ on China’s steel industry

20 Oct | Steel News

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. to upgrade Australian facilities with $320 million investment

21 Sep | Steel News

China greenlights China Coal Import & Export Co.’s Australian JV

10 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal and BHP drop discussions on proposed African JV

09 Sep | Steel News