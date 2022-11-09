Australia’s Calix to build hydrogen-based iron plant

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:40:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australian technology company Calix Limited has announced that it has received a $947,035 grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), providing approximately 48 percent of the funding for an 11-month study for a Zero Emissions Steel Technology (ZESTY) iron demonstration plant.

The company plans to build an annual 30,000 mt renewably powered ZESTY-iron plant, which will produce green hydrogen for the direct reduction of iron ore to sponge iron

ZESTY iron aims to provide a simple and efficient route to emissions reduction for steel producers, while ZESTY steel aims to enable steel producers to produce lower carbon, and ultimately zero-emission steel products.