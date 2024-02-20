Australian government to build hydrogen hub in Pilbara to support green steel production

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:41:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Australian and Western Australian governments have announced that they will invest a total A$140 million to build a hydrogen hub in the Pilbara region in Western Australia. The Pilbara Hydrogen Hub will be a major center for clean hydrogen production and export, while it will support green steel production in the country.

The planned project will have an annual production capacity of around 492,000 mt of hydrogen. Construction of the hub will start in 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2028. The hub will create over 1,000 new jobs in construction and operation.

Meanwhile, by 2050, Australia’s hydrogen industry is projected to generate A$50 billion in additional GDP and create over 16,000 jobs in Australia, including in Western Australia.