Coal exports from Queensland up 4.9 percent in March from February

Thursday, 10 April 2025 17:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland were up by 3.2 percent year on year and increased by 4.9 percent month on month to 16.9 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.68 million mt, up 3.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in March the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 1.6 percent year on year to 3.35 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.47 million mt, up 32.5 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 2.6 percent compared to the same month of 2024 to 5.45 million mt in March.

In March, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 28.6 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and China accounted for 20.5 percent, 15.1 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-March period of the current year amounted to 41.7 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Coal exports from Queensland - March 2025


