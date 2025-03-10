 |  Login 
Coal exports from Queensland down 35.4 percent in February 

Monday, 10 March 2025 13:46:37 (GMT+3)

In February this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland decreased by 35.4 percent year on year and by 27.2 percent month on month to 10.42 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 2.97 million mt, down 34.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in February the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 35.7 percent year on year to 2.08 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 1.33 million mt, down 60.1 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port decreased by 20.0 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 4.03 million mt in February.

In February, supplies from Gladstone to Japan accounted for 25.0 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India, and China accounted for 22.1 percent, 14.9 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-February period of the current year amounted to 24.7 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

