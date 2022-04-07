CISA mills’ daily steel output up 5.41% in late Mar, stocks down 2.95%

Thursday, 07 April 2022 11:27:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late March (March 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1601 million mt, up 5.41 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20) this year.

In mid-March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0493 million mt, up 4.61 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of March 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.6199 million mt, decreasing by 504,900 mt or 2.95 percent compared to March 20.

As of March 31, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 5,092/mt ($799.4/mt), increasing by RMB 169/mt ($26.5/mt) or 3.43 percent since March 21.