CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.61% in mid-March, stocks up 2.66%

Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:11:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-March (March 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0493 million mt, up 4.61 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

In early March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.959 million mt, down 5.72 percent compared to late February (February 21-28) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in mid-March. As of March 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.1249 million mt, rising by 442,900 mt or 2.66 percent compared to March 10.

As of March 21, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange are standing at RMB 4,923/mt ($773.6/mt), increasing by RMB 27/mt ($4.2/mt) or 0.55 percent since March 10.


Tags: crude steel  China  Far East  steelmaking 

