﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.7 percent in mid-January

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 10:40:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0939 million mt, up 3.7 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

In early January this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0192 million mt, up 21.19 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.3545 million mt, increasing by 0.96 million mt or 6.67 percent compared to January 10.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group produces 130.8 million mt of crude steel in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 21.19 percent in early January

15 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

05 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 13.63 percent in late December

05 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.14 percent in mid-December

25 Dec | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output up 3.3 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News

German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

20 Dec | Steel News

CISA: China’s crude steel usage to remain firm in 2024, to drop to 820 million mt by 2035

19 Dec | Steel News