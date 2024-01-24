CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.7 percent in mid-January

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 10:40:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0939 million mt, up 3.7 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

In early January this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0192 million mt, up 21.19 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.3545 million mt, increasing by 0.96 million mt or 6.67 percent compared to January 10.