CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.96% in early Apr, stocks down 1.1%

Thursday, 14 April 2022 13:58:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early April (April 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.224 million mt, up 2.96 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.

In late March this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.1601 million mt, up 5.41 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of April 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.56 million mt, decreasing by 150,000 mt or 1.1 percent compared to March 31.

As of April 8, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange are standing at RMB 5,019/mt ($790/mt), decreasing by RMB 73/mt ($11.5/mt) or 1.43 percent since March 31.

$1 = RMB 6.354