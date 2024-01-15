CISA mills’ daily steel output up 21.19 percent in early January

Monday, 15 January 2024 11:12:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early January this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0192 million mt, up 21.19 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

In late December last year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.6661 million mt, down 13.63 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.3945 million mt, increasing by 2.035 million mt or up 16.47 percent compared to December 31.