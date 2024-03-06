﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.38 percent in late February

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 10:45:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late February (February 21-29) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.13 million mt, up 1.38 percent compared to mid-February (February 11-20) this year.

In mid-February this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.1009 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased as demand from downstream users gradually improved. As of February 29, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.02 million mt, decreasing by 959,000 mt or 5.05 percent compared to February 20.


