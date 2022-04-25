CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.52 percent in mid-April

Monday, 25 April 2022 10:34:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-April (April 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2356 million mt, up 0.52 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.

In early April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.224 million mt, up 2.96 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of April 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.6672 million mt, rising by 6.38 percent compared to April 10.

As of April 20, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange are standing at RMB 5,106/mt ($787/mt), increasing by RMB 87/mt ($13.4/mt) or 1.73 percent since April 8.

$1 = RMB 6.4909