CISA mills’ daily steel output surges by 12.66% in early Dec, stocks also up

Thursday, 16 December 2021 15:55:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early December (December 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9343 million mt, up 12.66 percent compared to late November (November 21-30).

In late November, the daily crude steel output of CISA members was 1.7169 million mt, down 2.61 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20).

The production rise has been due to the completion of maintenance works at some big mills and has followed previous reductions, and as a result inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of December 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.3425 million mt, increasing by 858,200 mt or 6.87 percent compared to November 30.

As of December 10, rebar prices at the Chinese domestic market are standing at RMB 4,880/mt ($766/mt), remaining stable since December 3.


