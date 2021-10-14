﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output rebounds by 5.9% in early Oct, stocks up 7.43%

Thursday, 14 October 2021 14:20:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.8732 million mt, up 5.9 percent compared to late September (September 21-30). This means that steel producers managed to increase output during the holiday period, following strict curbs in late September.

In late September this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 1.7688 million mt, down 11.18 percent compared to mid-September.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market rose in the early October period. As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 12.8426 million mt, increasing by 888,200 mt or 7.43 percent compared to September 30.

As of Monday, October 11, rebar futures at the Shanghai Futures Exchange are standing at RMB 5,808/mt ($899/mt), increasing by RMB 102/mt ($9.9/mt) or 1.8 percent since September 30.


Tags: rebar  longs  steelmaking  crude steel  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Oct

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.8 percent in early October
13 Oct

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week
11 Oct

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.1 percent in late September
28 Sep

Blast furnaces of Xuanhua Steel halt production completely
16 Sep

CISA mills’ daily steel output down further in early Sept, only by 0.38%