CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.61 percent in late January

Friday, 10 February 2023 10:56:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January (January 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9872 million mt, up 2.61 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.

In mid-January this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9366 million mt, up 0.57 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of January 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.487 million mt, rising by2.6 percent compared to January 20.

As of January 31, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,143/mt ($610/mt), declining by RMB 36/mt ($5.3/mt) or 0.86 percent since January 20.

$1 = RMB 6.7884


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Longs China Far East Steelmaking Production 

