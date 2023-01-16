﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.51 percent in early January

Monday, 16 January 2023 11:19:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early January (January 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9257 million mt, up 0.51 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

In late December last year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9159 million mt, down 2.44 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of January 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.8867 million mt, rising by 14.02 percent compared to December 31.

As of January 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,124/mt ($614/mt), rising by RMB 19/mt ($2.8/mt) or 0.47 percent since December 31.


Tags: Crude Steel Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Production 

