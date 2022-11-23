CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.76 percent in mid-Nov

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 11:36:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-November (November 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.002 million mt, up 0.76 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year.

In early November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9868 million mt, down 2.09 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of November 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.3001 million mt, rising by 3.46 percent compared to November 10.

As of November 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,538/mt ($493.4/mt), rising by RMB 141/mt ($19.7/mt) or 4.15 percent since October 31.