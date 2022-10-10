CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.63 percent in late Sept

Monday, 10 October 2022 12:17:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late September (September 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1314 million mt, down 0.63 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

In mid-September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.145 million mt, up 2.23 percent compared to early September (September 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of September 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.8829 million mt, decreasing by 10.07 percent compared to September 20.

As of September 30, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,519/mt ($503.8/mt), decreasing by RMB 140/mt ($19.7/mt) or 3.8 percent since September 20.

$1 = RMB 7.0992