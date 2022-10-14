﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.11 percent in early Oct

Friday, 14 October 2022 10:04:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1077 million mt, down 1.11 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.

In late September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1314 million mt, down 0.63 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.3169 million mt, increasing by 2.73 percent compared to September 30.

As of October 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,875/mt ($545/mt), increasing by RMB 76/mt ($10.7/mt) or 2.0 percent since September 30.

$1 = RMB 7.1088


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.63 percent in late Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

23 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.26 percent in early Sept

15 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.56 percent in late August

06 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.72 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.81 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.25 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.98 percent in early July

13 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.03 percent in late June

06 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.34 percent in mid-June

23 Jun | Steel News