CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.11 percent in early Oct

Friday, 14 October 2022 10:04:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1077 million mt, down 1.11 percent compared to late September (September 21-30) this year.

In late September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1314 million mt, down 0.63 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market declined in the given period. As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.3169 million mt, increasing by 2.73 percent compared to September 30.

As of October 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,875/mt ($545/mt), increasing by RMB 76/mt ($10.7/mt) or 2.0 percent since September 30.

$1 = RMB 7.1088