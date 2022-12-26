﻿
English
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.15 percent in mid-Dec

Monday, 26 December 2022 17:28:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-December (December 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9638 million mt, down 1.15 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) this year.

In early December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9867 million mt, down 2.06 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of December 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.9901 million mt, rising by 4.23 percent compared to December 10.

As of December 20, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,939/mt ($564/mt), decreasing by RMB 6/mt ($0.86/mt) or 0.16 percent since December 10.


