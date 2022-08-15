CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.81 percent in early August

Monday, 15 August 2022 15:31:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9433 million mt, up 2.81 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.

In late July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.8902 million mt, down 7.25 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.0503 million mt, increasing by 2.73 percent compared to July 31.

As of August 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,066/mt ($603/mt), rising by RMB 70/mt ($10.4/mt) or 1.75 percent since July 31.