CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

Friday, 23 September 2022 11:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-September (September 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.145 million mt, up 2.23 percent compared to early September (September 1-10) this year.

In early September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0982 million mt, up 3.26 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of September 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.661 million mt, rising by 3.5 percent compared to September 10.

As of September 20, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,659/mt ($523.5/mt), decreasing by RMB 132/mt ($19/mt) or 3.5 percent since September 9.

$1 = RMB 6.992


