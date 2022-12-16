﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.06 percent in early Dec

Friday, 16 December 2022 10:44:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early December (December 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9867 million mt, down 2.06 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year.

In late November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0285 million mt, up 1.32 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20) this year. 

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of December 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.3415 million mt, rising by 0.25 percent compared to November 30. 

As of December 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,945/mt ($565.2/mt), rising by RMB 193/mt ($27.7/mt) or 5.1 percent since December 1.


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output rises further in late November, up 1.32%

06 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.76 percent in mid-Nov

23 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.09 percent in early November

17 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in October amid weak demand

07 Nov | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts net loss for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.03 percent in mid-October

26 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.11 percent in early Oct

14 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.63 percent in late Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.23 percent in mid-September

23 Sep | Steel News