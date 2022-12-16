CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.06 percent in early Dec

Friday, 16 December 2022 10:44:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early December (December 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9867 million mt, down 2.06 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year.

In late November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0285 million mt, up 1.32 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of December 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.3415 million mt, rising by 0.25 percent compared to November 30.

As of December 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,945/mt ($565.2/mt), rising by RMB 193/mt ($27.7/mt) or 5.1 percent since December 1.