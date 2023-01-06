CISA mills’ daily steel output down 2.44 percent in late December

Friday, 06 January 2023 17:51:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late December (December 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9159 million mt, down 2.44 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) this year.

In mid-December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9638 million mt, down 1.15 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of December 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.0566 million mt, decreasing by 18.35 percent compared to December 20.

As of December 30, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,105 /mt ($596/mt), increasing by RMB 166/mt ($24.1/mt) or 4.2 percent since December 20.