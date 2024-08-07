 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 8.14% in late July, inventory down 1.54%

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 09:23:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late July (July 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9735 million mt, down 8.14 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

In mid-July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1484 million mt, down 0.16 percent compared to late June (July 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of July 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.0505 million mt, decreasing by 251,600 mt or 1.54 percent compared to July 20.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

05 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal repairs continuous pickling unit No. 4

05 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

29 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.5 percent in H1

26 Jul | Steel News

Steel production in Argentina declines in June

26 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.16% in mid-July, inventory up 5.84%

25 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down two percent in June from May

24 Jul | Steel News

World crude steel output up 0.5 percent in June

23 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week

22 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.6% in H1 due to rolling mill repairs

19 Jul | Steel News