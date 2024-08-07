CISA mills’ daily steel output down 8.14% in late July, inventory down 1.54%

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late July (July 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9735 million mt, down 8.14 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

In mid-July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1484 million mt, down 0.16 percent compared to late June (July 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of July 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.0505 million mt, decreasing by 251,600 mt or 1.54 percent compared to July 20.