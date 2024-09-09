 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 5.42% in late August, stocks also down

Monday, 09 September 2024 09:41:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late August (August 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.8854 million mt, down 5.42 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.

In mid-August this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.9934 million mt, down 0.5 percent compared to early August (August 1-10) this year.   

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of August 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.5419 million mt, decreasing by 11.62 percent compared to August 20.


