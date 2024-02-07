CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.69 percent in late January

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 09:56:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late January this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0166 million mt, down 3.69 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year.

In mid-January this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0939 million mt, up 3.7 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased sharply in the given period due to the approaching Chinese New Year holiday (February 9-16). As of January 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 12.1992 million mt, decreasing by 3.1553 million mt or 20.55 percent compared to January 20.