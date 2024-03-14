﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.38 percent in early March

Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:22:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early March (March 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.058 million mt, down 3.38 percent compared to late February (February 21-29) this year.

In late February this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.13 million mt, up 1.38 percent compared to mid-February (February 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period as demand from downstream users did not improve as market players had expected, which exerted a negative impact on steel prices in the period in question. As of March 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.5239 million mt, increasing by 1.504 million mt or 8.35 percent compared to February 29.


