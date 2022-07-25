CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.78 percent in mid-July

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:07:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-July (July 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0379 million mt, down 1.78 percent compared to early July (July 1-10) this year.

In early July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0748 million mt, down 1.98 percent compared to late June (June 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of July 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 19.0313 million mt, rising by 5.45 percent compared to July 10.

As of July 20, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 3,830/mt ($567/mt), decreasing by RMB 219/mt ($32.4/mt) or 5.4 percent since July 11.

$1 = RMB 6.7543