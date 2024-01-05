CISA mills’ daily steel output down 13.63 percent in late December

Friday, 05 January 2024 10:28:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late December (December 21-31) last year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.6661 million mt, down 13.63 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) this year.

In mid-December this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 1.9289 million mt, down 0.14 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased significantly in the given period. As of December 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 12.3595 million mt, decreasing by 2.657 million mt or down 17.69 percent compared to December 20.