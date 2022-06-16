﻿
English
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.32 percent in early June

Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:56:46 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early June (June 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2886 million mt, down 1.32 percent compared to late May (May 21-31) this year.

In late May this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.3193 million mt, up 0.88 percent compared to mid-May (May 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of June 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.5475 million mt, rising by 3.37 percent compared to May 31.

As of June 10, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,803/mt ($716/mt), rising by RMB 119/mt ($17.7/mt) or 2.54 percent since May 31.

$1 = RMB 6.7099


