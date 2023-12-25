﻿
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.14 percent in mid-December

Monday, 25 December 2023 09:35:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early December (December 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9289 million mt, down 0.14 percent compared to early December (December 1-10) this year.

In early December this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9316 million mt, down 4.19 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of December 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.0165 million mt, increasing by 910,400 mt or up 6.45 percent compared to December 10.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

