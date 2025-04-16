 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.4% in early April, stocks also up

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 09:36:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early April (April 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.197 million mt, up 3.4 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.

In late March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.125 million mt, down 1.9 compared to mid-March (March 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of April 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.04 million mt, increasing by 5.3 percent compared to March 31.


