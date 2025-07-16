CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early July (July 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.097 million mt, down 1.5 percent compared to late June (June 21-30) this year.

In late June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.129 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to mid-June (June 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of July 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.07 million mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent compared to June 30.