 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 14:39:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early July (July 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.097 million mt, down 1.5 percent compared to late June (June 21-30) this year.   

In late June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.129 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to mid-June (June 11-20) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of July 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.07 million mt, decreasing by 2.4 percent compared to June 30.


Tags: Crude Steel China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output in June lowest so far this year, down 3% in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel to double US crude steel production within five years

10 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel reports stable crude steel output from Indian operations in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News