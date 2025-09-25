CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.6% in mid-September 2025, stocks also down  

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-September (September 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.073 million mt, down 0.6 percent compared to early September (September 1-10) this year.

In early September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.087 million mt, up 7.2 percent compared to late August (August 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of September 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.29 million mt, decreasing by 3.4 percent compared to September 10.

$1 = RMB 7.1118