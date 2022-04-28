CISA: Costs of coking coal, coke, local iron ore, import iron ore and scrap rise in Mar

Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:42:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, the average purchase costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke and scrap of steel enterprises which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) indicated respective year-on-year rises of 74.03 percent, 20.3 percent and 13.66 percent, though average purchase costs of domestic production iron ore and import iron ore saw year-on-year respective declines of 15.88 percent and 23.93 percent, as announced by the CISA.

In March alone, CISA member steel enterprises’ average purchasing costs of coking coal, metallurgical coke, domestic production iron ore, import iron ore and scrap saw respective month-on-month rises of 2.74 percent, 8.07 percent, 4.27 percent, 3.97 percent and 1.88 percent.