 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Chinese...

Chinese auto parts company Minth announces expansion in Mexico

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 12:08:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The governor of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, reported that the Chinese auto parts company Minth Group has committed to generating 1,500 new jobs in 2024 and 2025.

"Thanks to the confidence and security that Aguascalientes provides, the Minth company will expand its investments and will reach 5,000 jobs by 2027. During 2024 and 2025, 1,500 new jobs will be created," wrote the governor on her personal account on "X" (formerly Twitter).

The governor omitted to specify the amount of the investment and the current number of workers that the company has in Mexico.

Minth Group produces auto parts for brands such as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Lincoln, Mustang, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, among others.

Jiménez, along with some officials from his government, visited the Minth Group facilities in Aguascalientes.

Minth Group has set up more than 70 plants in China, the US, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, Germany, Serbia, UK and Czech.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking Production Consumption 

Similar articles

US Congressmen ask for 25 percent tariff on steel imported from Mexico

18 Sep | Steel News

Steel production in Mexico plummeted 53 percent in July

17 Sep | Steel News

Mexico’s CRC consumption up 6.2 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian auto parts company grows in Mexico with investment of $68 million

16 Aug | Steel News

HRC consumption in Mexico down 30 percent in June

16 Aug | Steel News

Rebar consumption in Mexico up 2.4 percent in May

30 Jul | Steel News

HRC consumption in Mexico down 14.0 percent in May

30 Jul | Steel News

Mexican CRC consumption up 21 percent in April, sees new high

21 Jun | Steel News

Mexico sees record HRC consumption in April

21 Jun | Steel News

Mexico leads Latin America in consumption growth of rolled steel

28 Jul | Steel News