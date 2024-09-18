Chinese auto parts company Minth announces expansion in Mexico

The governor of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez Esquivel, reported that the Chinese auto parts company Minth Group has committed to generating 1,500 new jobs in 2024 and 2025.

"Thanks to the confidence and security that Aguascalientes provides, the Minth company will expand its investments and will reach 5,000 jobs by 2027. During 2024 and 2025, 1,500 new jobs will be created," wrote the governor on her personal account on "X" (formerly Twitter).

The governor omitted to specify the amount of the investment and the current number of workers that the company has in Mexico.

Minth Group produces auto parts for brands such as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Lincoln, Mustang, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, among others.

Jiménez, along with some officials from his government, visited the Minth Group facilities in Aguascalientes.

Minth Group has set up more than 70 plants in China, the US, Mexico, Thailand, Japan, Germany, Serbia, UK and Czech.