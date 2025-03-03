 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel sector PMI increases to 45.1 percent in February

Monday, 03 March 2025 10:04:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In February this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 45.1 percent, 1.8 percentage points higher than that recorded in January this year, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

Moreover, in February, the new order index stood at 40.2 percent, 1.5 percentage points lower than in January.

In February, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 45.6 percent, 3.1 percentage points higher than in January.

In February, the raw material purchase price index stood at 35.7 percent, 13.7 percentage points higher than in January, ending the year-on-year decline during the previous three months.

In February, the raw material purchase volume index stood at 41.6 percent, 6.1 percentage points lower than in January.

As for March, the demand for finished steel is expected to rebound amid the traditional peak season, which will bolster steel prices firmly.

 


Tags: Longs Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Heavy truck sales in China up 34 percent in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.73% in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January

03 Mar | Steel News

Tangshan’s independent hot rolling enterprises to halt production during March 4-12

03 Mar | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Feb 17-23

28 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

Ex-China HDG export prices edge up slightly

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

China’s Delong Steel and Belgium’s Steelinvest establish JV in UAE

20 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports and imports both increase in 2024

03 Feb | Steel News